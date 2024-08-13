Watch Now
Deadly rollover crash shuts down eastbound I-10 at State Route 347

A tire failure led to the deadly crash, DPS says
A rollover crash has caused major delays on I-10 near State Route 347 Tuesday morning.
SR 347 I 10 closure
Eastbound Interstate 10 is shut down at State Route 347 after a deadly rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

Aerial video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof in the middle of both lanes of travel with a lengthy line of traffic behind it.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound when it had a tire failure, causing it to lose control.

The driver went off the road and into the dirt median before re-entering the eastbound lanes and rolling. The SUV was then struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized and the front passenger, identified as a juvenile boy, died at the scene.

No one in the truck was hurt.

Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is blocked at milepost 165. It is expected to remain closed late into the morning.

Traffic is currently being diverted and drivers should expect delays in the area.

