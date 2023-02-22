Watch Now
Rock blasting continues overnight on parts of I-17 for improvement work

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be conducting blasting work again Wednesday night and Thursday night on I-17.
ADOT
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 22, 2023
The work means the highway will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee and Coldwater roads (MP 244 - 249) from 10 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Crews said they will also begin narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions beginning at 7 p.m. both evenings ahead of the full closure. Drivers should expect one-hour delays and a two-mile backup if they choose to travel during that timeframe.

This is all connected to the I-17 Improvement Project where work is being done to widen the highway, add flex lanes, replace or repair bridges, etc. The entire project will not be completed until 2025.

