I-17 Improvement Project for high-country commuters set to start construction in the fall

PHOENIX — Many drivers will be heading back to the Valley after a trip to the high country this holiday weekend.

That means commuters can expect delays along Interstate 17, but a construction project is coming that will change that.

The 23-mile stretch of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point is one of the most utilized roadways in the entire state, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The department reports one million people drive through the area each year.

Right now however there are only two travel lanes in each direction. That means, most of those people get caught in heavy back-ups with crashes, breakdowns, or just congested holiday travel.

"The I-17 flex lanes project is coming," said Doug Nintzel with ADOT.

Flex lanes are used to ease back-ups during peak travel times, like holiday weekends.

These will allow ADOT crews to add an extra two-lanes in one direction and can switch northbound or southbound depending on the need at the time.

Nintzel said the work should be starting in the next month or so, which includes widening 15 miles of roadway, two bridge replacements, and more.

"Crews have to start work such as removing vegetation," Nintzel explained. "And we also are going to be doing some things for transplanting trees and or cacti so that we can store them for later in the project."

As for the timeline on when holiday commuters will be able to benefit from this project, ADOT tells Operation Safe Roads it will take until 2025 for it all to be completed.

For more information on the I-17 Improvement Project, click here.

Do you have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.