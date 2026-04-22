Portion of Loop 101 shut down near Union Hills Drive due to vehicle fire investigation

A portion of Loop 101 is shut down in the northwestern part of the Valley on Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire investigation.

The closure was put in place in the southbound lanes near Union Hills Drive, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say. There is no estimated reopening time.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles surrounding a burned-out car.

KNN News

It's unclear whether there are any injuries or what led to the incident, and no additional details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.