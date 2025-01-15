Police investigation shuts down portion of I-10 near 75th Avenue

PHOENIX — Westbound I-10 is shut down at 75th Avenue due to a police investigation on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are assisting the Phoenix Police Department with an incident near 75th Avenue.

The eastbound lanes are unaffected but the Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes have been shut down as of around 8:30 a.m.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story. Check current traffic conditions here.