Police investigation shuts down portion of I-10 near 75th Avenue

ABC15 is awaiting confirmed information on what the situation involves
Police are on the scene this morning of a situation on I-10 westbound near 75th Avenue.
PHOENIX — Westbound I-10 is shut down at 75th Avenue due to a police investigation on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are assisting the Phoenix Police Department with an incident near 75th Avenue.

The eastbound lanes are unaffected but the Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes have been shut down as of around 8:30 a.m.

