Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near 35th and Northern avenues

The victim, who was riding his bike, has not been identified
35th Avenue and Northern bike crash 12-24-24
Posted

PHOENIX — A bicyclist is dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th and Northern Avenues just before 3:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries in the roadway.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a bicycle in the roadway.

The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene, according to police.

No information on the suspected vehicle or its driver has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

We're here to listen