Plan for slowdowns along Broadway Curve and I-17 for construction this weekend

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways this weekend.
On the Arizona Department of Transportation website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 9) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dixileta Drive and the southbound off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Dove Valley Road and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday (March 8) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dove Valley Road closed. Northbound I-17 off-ramps at SR 74 closed. Northbound I-17 frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74 closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes in both directions in areas between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 10) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra travel time.
- Note: The westbound I-10 lane restrictions are scheduled to end by 10 a.m. Sunday (March 9). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed this weekend for overhead sign work. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 9) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound Loop 202 exit ramp to Sky Harbor Airport also closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (consider using southbound 44th Street to enter the airport). Southbound SR 143
- Detour: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack.”
- Note: Guadalupe Road closed over I-10 (between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for construction. Plan on using alternate routes including Elliot Road. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.