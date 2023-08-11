Plan for closures and restrictions on Valley freeways for construction this weekend

PHOENIX — ADOT crews will be working across Valley freeways beginning Friday through Monday morning. That means, multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be open.
- Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach I-17. Drivers on I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for lane striping. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road also closed.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Local detour routes include westbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for construction. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets near Sky Harbor Airport. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Plan alternate routes. For information about other weekend restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) for construction (HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be open). Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and westbound off-ramp at Priest Drive also closed. Plan alternate routes. For information about other weekend restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) for new interchange project. Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway. Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14).
- Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight between 7th and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Aug. 11-13) for wall construction project.
- Note: 16th St also closed overnight under Loop 101. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.