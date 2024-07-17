Phoenix police investigating two deadly crashes early Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two separate deadly crashes early Wednesday morning.

The first crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

KNXV

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the roadway with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened when the victim walked out into the roadway as a semi-truck was passing by.

The incident is under investigation.

The second crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near 12th Street and Butler Drive, which is located north of Northern Avenue.

KNXV

Phoenix police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were taken to hospitals for treatment. One of the patients, only identified as a man, died at the hospital.

What led to the crash is under investigation.

No further information about either crash was immediately available.