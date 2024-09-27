Phoenix police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street Thursday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. and involved four vehicles, one of which left the scene before police arrived.

Five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. One man was in critical condition and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other four individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Phoenix police say two of the patients were children. Phoenix Fire officials said the children are estimated to be between 14 and 17 years old.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

19th Avenue is closed while the crash is under investigation.