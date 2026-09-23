Pedestrian hit, killed near 103rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in West Phoenix overnight.

Video from the scene near 103rd Avenue and Broadway Road showed a large police presence blocking the roadway early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police say they were first dispatched to the area just after midnight for reports of shots fired near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road. While en route to that call, officers received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian nearby.

Officials found one person, only identified as a man, along Broadway Road near 103rd Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash was located, and its two adult occupants were detained.

Investigators are working to learn whether the initial shots-fired call and crash were related.

Drivers should expect delays and restrictions in the area of Broadway Road between 99th and 107th avenues due to the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

