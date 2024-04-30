Watch Now
PD: Pedestrian hit by Valley Metro bus near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road

This was the second crash involving a city bus in two days
35th ave and osborn road
Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:08:55-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a city bus Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police say a pedestrian, only described as a woman, was struck by a Valley Metro bus and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

This is the second crash involving a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix in two days.

On Monday morning, a driver was killed when she collided head-on with a bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

