PD: Pedestrian hit by Valley Metro bus near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a city bus Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police say a pedestrian, only described as a woman, was struck by a Valley Metro bus and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Closed: 35th Ave north and southbound at Osborn Rd due to a crash, please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/WEKHiWTLgb — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) April 30, 2024

This is the second crash involving a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix in two days.

On Monday morning, a driver was killed when she collided head-on with a bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.