One person killed, four others hurt in late Tuesday night crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Tempe.

Tempe police say their officers were called to the Elliot Road overpass over Interstate 10 around 11:30 p.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two cars involved in the crash.

Officers believe a car that was driving westbound crossed over the center lanes and crashed into an eastbound car.

The driver of the westbound car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They later died at the hospital.

That driver has not yet been identified.

The other four people hurt reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors that led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe the driver of the westbound vehicle may have had a medical emergency in the moments before the crash.