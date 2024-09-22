One person dead after crash involving a motorcycle on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened near the 39th Avenue overpass.

When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

DPS officials have confirmed one person is dead, but it's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

One person was taken into custody after the crash.

While details of what led up to the crash are limited, impairment is believed to be a factor.

I-10 eastbound is shut down from Loop 202 to 35th Avenue as the crash is investigated.