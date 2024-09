PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash near the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 interchange in Phoenix.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday on the eastbound 10 to southbound I-17 transition ramp.

One person was killed and two others were left with serious injuries.

The ramp was blocked for several hours but has since been reopened.

