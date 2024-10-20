One killed in crash near Loop 202 South Mountain transition to Interstate 10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash near the Loop 202 South Mountain transition to Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirm one vehicle with a single occupant was involved in the crash. That person died from their injuries.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle with extensive damage, and it appeared to be cut in half against the barrier wall.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the 202 at the eastbound I-10 interchange. Traffic is being diverted off the ramp.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Check current traffic conditions here.