One killed in crash involving semi-truck near I-10 and Guadalupe Road

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirm one person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and construction vehicle early Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near I-10 and Guadalupe Road.

DPS says a semi-truck struck a construction lift vehicle within the construction zone in the westbound lanes.

One person was killed during the crash, though no further information about the victim was immediately available.

All lanes reopened for commuters around 5 a.m.

Just three weeks ago, another deadly crash occurred along a Valley freeway construction zone. On April 27, one person was killed near Loop 202 Red Mountain and McClintock Drive. That crash involved a dump truck, driven by a subcontractor for the Arizona Department of Transportation, and an SUV.

