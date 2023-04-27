Deadly crash under investigation along Loop 202 near McClintock Drive

TEMPE, AZ — A deadly crash is under investigation along Loop 202 in Tempe early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of L-202 near McClintock Drive.

A DPS spokesperson at the scene told ABC15 that it appears that a construction work truck pulled in front of a passing SUV, leading to the crash.

The driver of the SUV rear-ended the truck and was reportedly killed.

The crash occurred in an area of a planned freeway paving project where multiple construction vehicles are located and actively working.

ABC15 crews also saw one person being detained at the scene and we are working to learn more about that person's involvement in the incident.

The roadway is shut down due to the crash and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at McClintock Drive. Expect the closure to last until at least 7 a.m., DPS says.

The investigation is ongoing.