One injured, traffic restricted along I-10 near Watson for semi-truck crash

The driver of the semi-truck has serious injuries
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 13:34:50-04

A driver has serious injuries and lanes are blocked after a semi-truck crashed on westbound Interstate 10 near Watson Road Friday morning.

Sometime before 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer pulling two flatbeds with cargo had a blown tire and lost control, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck has serious injuries.

The overturned trailers are blocking two lanes of traffic and cargo is spilled along the roadway.

Officials with ADOT say lanes in both directions of the I-10 are impacted due to the crash and debris.

It is unclear how long the restrictions will be in place.

