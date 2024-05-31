One injured, traffic restricted along I-10 near Watson for semi-truck crash

A driver has serious injuries and lanes are blocked after a semi-truck crashed on westbound Interstate 10 near Watson Road Friday morning.

Sometime before 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer pulling two flatbeds with cargo had a blown tire and lost control, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck has serious injuries.

The overturned trailers are blocking two lanes of traffic and cargo is spilled along the roadway.

Officials with ADOT say lanes in both directions of the I-10 are impacted due to the crash and debris.

I-10 near Verrado Way: A crash and debris is blocking several lanes in both directions of the highway. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/EvAxV7aQC8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 31, 2024

It is unclear how long the restrictions will be in place.