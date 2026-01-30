One dead, one hurt after crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road overnight.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

According to police officials at the scene, ABC15 crews were told that the crash is believed to have been caused by a driver who crossed over the center lines into oncoming traffic, striking another car head-on.

The investigation is ongoing.

