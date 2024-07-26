Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead, another hurt after fiery crash near 35th and Sweetwater avenues

35th Avenue is shut down until further notice
One person is deadly and another is seriously hurt after a fiery crash Friday morning near 35th and Sweetwater Avenues.
35th and Sweetwater Aves fiery crash 7-26-24
Posted at
and last updated

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a fiery crash Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Sweetwater avenues around 6 a.m. for a reported crash.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole and was on fire.

A woman was found outside the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person was found in the vehicle after the fire was put out. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

35th Avenue remains closed in the area as the investigation continues.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen