One dead, another hurt after fiery crash near 35th and Sweetwater avenues

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a fiery crash Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Sweetwater avenues around 6 a.m. for a reported crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole and was on fire.

A woman was found outside the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person was found in the vehicle after the fire was put out. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

35th Avenue remains closed in the area as the investigation continues.