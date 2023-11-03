One dead after fiery crash on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person has died after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Tempe.

The crash occurred early Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of L-202 near Scottsdale Road.

DPS says two vehicles were involved in the crash and a fire broke out.

One person was reportedly killed in the crash.

Multiple lanes were shut down during the incident.

This was one of multiple serious crashes in the Valley Friday morning, including a deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road and two rollovers on the freeways.