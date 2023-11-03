One dead in crash near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, police say

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

Police officers at the scene confirmed to ABC15 that the crash was deadly, but did not say whether that victim was the one person who was initially said to be injured or if that was a second victim.

A secondary crash also occurred in the area, according to officials at the scene, but information on that collision was not readily available.

Avoid the area as crews continue to investigate and clean up the scene.