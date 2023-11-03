Watch Now
Two rollover crashes causing traffic backups on I-10, I-17 in Phoenix

Minor injuries were reported in both incidents, DPS says
A semi-truck rollover on WB I-10 near the I-17 split is causing backups Friday morning.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 10:25:33-04

PHOENIX — Two separate rollover crashes are causing traffic issues on Valley freeways Friday morning.

The first incident was a rollover crash involving a semi-truck trailer on I-10 in Phoenix. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes near Buckeye Road, near the I-17 split, just before 6 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said around 6:30 that all lanes are blocked except for the HOV lane.

Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Another serious crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on northbound I-17 near Union Hills Drive around 6:30 a.m.

I-17 near Union Hills crash

DPS says minor injuries were also reported in this crash.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof and several other cars with damage.

The cause of this crash has not been determined.

