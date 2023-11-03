Two rollover crashes causing traffic backups on I-10, I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two separate rollover crashes are causing traffic issues on Valley freeways Friday morning.

The first incident was a rollover crash involving a semi-truck trailer on I-10 in Phoenix. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes near Buckeye Road, near the I-17 split, just before 6 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said around 6:30 that all lanes are blocked except for the HOV lane.

Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Another serious crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on northbound I-17 near Union Hills Drive around 6:30 a.m.

DPS says minor injuries were also reported in this crash.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof and several other cars with damage.

The cause of this crash has not been determined.

