One dead after crash on Loop 202 in Tempe Sunday morning

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on the Loop 202 in Tempe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that took place in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Loop 101.

DPS says along with the person who died, there were other injuries.

It's not clear how many others were hurt, or how serious their injuries are.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.