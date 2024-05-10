One dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road
The cause of the crash is under investigation
TEMPE, AZ — One person has died after a crash involving a city bus on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road.
The crash occurred before midnight Thursday night, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials.
Video from the scene showed a pickup truck that crashed into the back of a Valley Metro bus.
One person died, DPS says, and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
