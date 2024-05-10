Watch Now
One dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road

The cause of the crash is under investigation
One person has died after a crash involving a city bus on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road.
Posted at 4:25 AM, May 10, 2024
TEMPE, AZ — One person has died after a crash involving a city bus on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road.

The crash occurred before midnight Thursday night, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials.

Video from the scene showed a pickup truck that crashed into the back of a Valley Metro bus.

One person died, DPS says, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

