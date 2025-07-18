No major weekend freeway closures, but watch for restrictions in the West Valley

Construction crews will be working on Valley freeways beginning Friday through Monday morning.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following work zones:
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Interstate 17 and between 35th and 59st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 19) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely while approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Note: 51st Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21) for bridge work. Westbound Loop 101 frontage road also closed between 35th and 51st avenues.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 20) for widening project.
- Detour: Consider using the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Alma School Road.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21) for bridge work as part of widening project. Consider alternate routes.
- Detours: Traffic can use detours along the Loop 101 frontage roads between Raintree Drive and Bell Road.
- Note: The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive is scheduled to close for two months starting at 11:45 p.m. Sunday (July 20) for reconstruction.