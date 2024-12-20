No major freeway restrictions for the next three weekends, ADOT says

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation is helping make your holiday commute a little easier throughout the Valley and state.

There are no planned freeway closures around the Valley from Dec. 20, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025, or any state highway closures from Dec. 23, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025.

You may see some overnight and weekend road work, but no major restrictions will be put in place.

“Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including using seat belts, keeping speeds in check, staying alert, and avoiding distractions. Never drive while impaired and plan ahead to use a designated driver or ride service,” ADOT shared on their website.

AAA Arizona says the weekend before Christmas is when the roads will get the biggest holiday travel surge. They say more than two million Arizonans are traveling, and the majority will be driving.

On Thanksgiving, Police Departments across Arizona started a holiday DUI task force. So far, from November 28 through December 16, there have been over 1,500 DUI arrests — an average of over 80 a day.

The holiday DUI task force will continue through New Year’s Day.

AAA also predicts that more than 119 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Saturday and New Year’s Day, so it's looking like it will be a record-breaking travel time for airline passengers, too.