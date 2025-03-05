Multiple crashes snarl traffic in the East Valley Wednesday morning

At least one person was killed and multiple others were hurt in crashes along East Valley freeways and highways Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash on eastbound Loop 202 near McClintock Drive.

Video from the scene showed multiple vehicles involved, including a semi-truck and one vehicle with extensive damage.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say four vehicles were involved, including a commercial semi-truck.

Four people were taken to a hospital, with two people suffering non-life-threatening injuries and two others suffering serious injuries.

Southbound State Route 87 was shut down around 7 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash near Gilbert Road, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

Salt River Fire Department says three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi-truck. One of the vehicles ended up in a canal.

A fire that started during the crash caught nearby brush on fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames.

DPS said the crash was deadly, but they did not give further details.

The roadway reopened around 10 a.m.

Drivers headed to the area of Loop 101 near McKellips Road also experienced traffic after a collision.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash after 7 a.m., but it's unclear whether there were any injuries, according to initial information from DPS.