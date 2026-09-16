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Deadly crash shuts down EB US 60 near Higley Road Wednesday morning

US 60 Higley crash
KNXV
US 60 Higley crash
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — A portion of US 60 was shut down in Mesa after a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Higley Road, shutting down eastbound lanes of traffic.

Two vehicles were reported stopped on the right side of the highway while a flat tire was being changed, and a third car struck both vehicles.

Five people were treated for injuries at the scene, and one woman was pronounced dead.

DPS says the driver who struck the vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Check current traffic conditions here.

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