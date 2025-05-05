Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-10 near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 early Monday morning near downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the deadly crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of traffic near 16th Street.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a motorcycle on the ground and multiple evidence markers in the roadway.

What led to the crash has not been determined, and officials have not identified the victim.

Drivers should expect delays in the area on Monday morning due to the investigation.

