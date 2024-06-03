Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after Monday morning crash near 91st and Glendale avenues

The intersection is closed as police investigate
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle Monday morning near 91st and Glendale avenues.
91st Ave / Glendale Ave deadly motorcycle crash June 3, 2024
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 09:38:12-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after an early Monday morning crash in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 91st and Glendale avenues around 3 a.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and a vehicle involved.

The motorcyclist was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate.

