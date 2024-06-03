Motorcyclist dead after Monday morning crash near 91st and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after an early Monday morning crash in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 91st and Glendale avenues around 3 a.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and a vehicle involved.

The motorcyclist was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate.