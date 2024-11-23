Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after early Saturday morning crash near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard

The victim has not yet been identified
Police lights blue night stock
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near downtown Chandler.

Chandler police say they were called to the area on Chandler Boulevard just east of Arizona Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries and was later pronounced dead.

They have not yet been identified.

Police believe the car was traveling eastbound on Chandler Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn when it collided with the motorcycle that was heading westbound.

Speed and impairment have not been ruled out as the crash remains under investigation.

