Motorcycle crash under investigation near Phoenix's Deck Park Tunnel along I-10

PHOENIX — One person was seriously injured after a crash on I-10 near downtown Phoenix's Deck Park Tunnel early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. just before the tunnel in the eastbound lanes of travel.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle down on the shoulder of the freeway near a traffic attenuator and cement median.

DPS says the rider suffered life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes are blocked by the crash investigation, leading to a slowdown in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second serious crash investigation along I-10 in Phoenix within about nine hours. DPS is also investigating a crash near 75th Avenue that left a child dead on Sunday night.