More people getting ready to take Labor Day weekend trips

PHOENIX — Millions are expected to hit the roads and skies this Labor Day weekend.

AAA says hotel bookings in the US are up 4% this weekend compared to last year. At the same time, gas prices in Arizona are 30 cents higher now than they were a year ago. But the most congestion will be at the airport. International bookings are up 44%. Julian Paredes says recent hurricanes and wildfires aren't stopping people from going.

"It's really smart to look out for any travel advisories in the country you might be heading towards, maybe purchasing travel insurance if it's not too late," he said. "It hasn't deterred people from traveling but it's always good to be prepared."

If you are staying closer to home, remember to slow down. Last Labor Day weekend, Arizona DPS says they gave out over 3,000 speeding tickets.

Back in 2017, ADOT temporarily reduced the speed limit on I-17 over the holiday weekend.

An ADOT spokesperson says the program continued through 2018, but staff did not find a correlation between the temporarily-reduced speed limits and actual vehicle speeds. Vehicle speeds also typically drop during peak travel periods over holiday weekends due to heavier traffic volumes.

ADOT says they have since focused on the use of safety messages on electronic signs and the use of several speed feedback signs along the I-17. They are encouraging all drivers "to be alert, avoid excessive speeding and remain patient when sharing any highway over a major holiday weekend associated with road trips."

You can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads. According to Arizona DPS, they are teaming up with the California Highway Patrol and Nevada Highway Patrol for a Maximum Enforcement Period that begins Friday night and continues through Monday night.