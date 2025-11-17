Man dies after serious crash Saturday night near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A man has died after a serious crash Saturday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved and the drivers in each car with serious injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, and police say one of the two men, 32-year-old Juan Pineda Ventura, has died of his injuries.

The other man remains in the hospital as of Sunday night.

Police believe Pineda Ventura was driving eastbound on Buckeye Road when he was crossing 27th Avenue on a green light.

The other man reportedly ran a red light and hit Pineda Ventura's car.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and impairment has also not been ruled out.

Charges the red-light running driver may face are pending toxicology results.

The crash remains under investigation.