Man dies after his car is struck by two trains in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man has died after his car was struck by two trains in Casa Grande early Sunday morning.

Casa Grande police say they were called to the area near Trekell Road and Jimmie Kerr Boulevard just after 3 a.m. for a report of a train crashing into a car.

Officers arrived and found that a westbound train had initially hit the car that was sitting on the railroad tracks.

It was then hit by an eastbound train.

Police say a 24-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Police do not yet know why the man had parked the car on the tracks.

The crashes remain under investigation.