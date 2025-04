GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have reopened at Vee Quiva Way after a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed one person has died in the crash that happened around 2:15 a.m.

They add that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as the scene was investigated and cleaned up.