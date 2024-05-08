Watch Now
VIDEO: Car submerged after crash, apparent sinkhole near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

A driver reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant
A vehicle has fallen into an apparent sinkhole after someone crashed into a fire hydrant near Desert Sky Mall.
Car into sinkhole 5-8-24
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:07:05-04

PHOENIX — Officials are investigating a crash that led to a flooded sinkhole, submerging a vehicle near Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road showed two vehicles involved in a crash, including one that appeared to be almost completely submerged in water.

A second vehicle was seen with extensive damage in the roadway.

Phoenix police say one of the vehicles struck a fire hydrant around 7:30 a.m. The driver, only identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

75th avenue and virginia sinkhole

Traffic in the area is restricted while crews investigate and work to clean up the scene.

