VIDEO: Car submerged after crash, apparent sinkhole near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Officials are investigating a crash that led to a flooded sinkhole, submerging a vehicle near Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road showed two vehicles involved in a crash, including one that appeared to be almost completely submerged in water.

A second vehicle was seen with extensive damage in the roadway.

Phoenix police say one of the vehicles struck a fire hydrant around 7:30 a.m. The driver, only identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Traffic in the area is restricted while crews investigate and work to clean up the scene.

