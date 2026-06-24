Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Investigation underway after multi-car crash along Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue

Southbound Loop 303 was shut down for several hours during the evening rush hour
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
loop 303 glendale crash
Posted

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday evening rush-hour crash along Loop 303. 

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of L-303 near Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. 

Video from the scene showed multiple vehicles that were seriously damaged and a lengthy traffic backup.

loop 303 glendale crash

The freeway was shut down for several hours, but reopened before 8 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials say. 

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV