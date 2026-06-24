Investigation underway after multi-car crash along Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday evening rush-hour crash along Loop 303.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of L-303 near Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m.

Video from the scene showed multiple vehicles that were seriously damaged and a lengthy traffic backup.

KNXV

The freeway was shut down for several hours, but reopened before 8 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials say.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.