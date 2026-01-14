Interstate 10 westbound lanes closed in Sacaton due to crash at milepost 184

SACATON, AZ — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Wednesday morning near Sacaton following a crash at milepost 184, just after State Route 187, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says drivers traveling westbound should expect significant delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved two commercial vehicles with only minor injuries.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are not affected by the closure, according to ADOT.