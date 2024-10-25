I-10 eastbound closed after pedestrian struck near the Stack

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near the Stack in Phoenix after a pedestrian was hit early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the crash took place before 4 a.m.

The pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It's not clear if the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene after the crash.

The freeway will remain closed as DPS continues to investigate. It's not clear when I-10 eastbound will reopen.