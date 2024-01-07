Highways closed due to winter weather in high country

Multiple Arizona highways are closed due to winter weather conditions in the high country.

PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets Arizona high country with snow

The following highways are impacted due to the closures:



Interstate 40 westbound is closed at 252 in Winslow due to "winter weather related crashes and slide-offs"

Interstate 40 eastbound at milepost 146 in Ash Fork

Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 158 in Williams



US 60 eastbound at milepost 255 in Globe

US60 westbound in Show Low

State Route 87 southbound at milepost 338 in Winslow

State Route 89A in both directions in Sedona between mileposts 375-397



State Route 64 in both directions at milepost 243 near Grand Canyon National Park

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends those who are driving in winter weather prepare to spend extended time on the road and pack an emergency travel kit.

Some areas of northern Arizona are expected to get up to 12 inches of snow during Sunday storms.