WHAT TO EXPECT: Another big winter storm on the way

PHOENIX — We’re getting a dose of cool air behind a cold front that swept across Arizona overnight.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of northeast Arizona and the White Mountains additional snow showers could develop there Thursday. Another one to three inches of snow is possible in those areas, with the higher amounts expected near the Arizona-New Mexico border

Things dry out across Arizona tonight, but a quick moving disturbance will move through northeast Arizona on Friday keeping a slight chance for a few more snow showers in that part of our state.

Then we turn our attention to an even more impactful storm system that will move in on Sunday.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

Rain and snow will impact outdoor events/activities and travel across Arizona, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

We could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Valley and as much as five to 10 inches of snow in parts of the high country. (These estimates can, and likely will change as we get closer to the storm's arrival, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.)

These winter storms will keep temperatures unseasonably cool through the weekend.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday.

Early morning lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Valley Friday and Saturday mornings.

It will get even colder across Pinal County and Pima County where Freeze Watches and Warnings will be in effect.

As even colder air settles in behind Sunday's storm, we will likely see the first freezes of the season for some Valley locations on Monday and Tuesday mornings.