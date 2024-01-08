Northern Arizona school districts impacted by weather

Various school districts in northern Arizona are making schedule changes due to weather conditions.

The following school districts are impacted Monday:



Flagstaff Unified School District - Two hour delayed start

Williams Unified School District - Two hour delayed start. Buses will not drive on side roads, only on paved roads.

Show Low Unified School District - Two hour delayed start. If school cancellation is decided, a message will be sent to families by 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Blue Ridge Unified School District - The District Office and all school will be closed Monday. Normal schedules will resume on Tuesday.

Kayenta Unified School District - Two hour delayed start.

Whiteriver Unified School District - Two hour delayed start.

Please note that not all school districts post cancellations or delays on social media. If you live in an area that received snow from Sunday's storms, please check with your local district if school is impacted.