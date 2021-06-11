Heads up, drivers! High country roadwork now underway as many look to escape Phoenix heat

With the heat starting to climb above 110 degrees in the Phoenix area, the high country is a way many Valley residents look to escape the high temperatures.

Before drivers hit the road, there are some traffic alerts to be aware of.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells ABC15 Arizona, crews have just begun working on the US 60 and SR 260 in Show Low with pavement preservation work.

Ryan Harding with ADOT said US 60 has about 11 miles of work to be completed during the summer months. There will be intermittent closures on both the eastbound and westbound lanes from 8 p.m. on Sunday nights to 6 a.m. Friday mornings. No construction will be done on Friday evenings or Saturdays. If drivers do need to travel during those time frames, one lane will remain open.

ABC15 asked Harding about why crews are choosing to work during this time frame.

"The temperatures get warm enough up in the high country and those higher elevations that it's a good time to lay the pavement down because it will cure properly," Harding explained.

SR 260 will also see the same closure and roadwork between mileposts 342 and 347.

Harding also wanted to alert Flagstaff drivers of another project on the Historic Route 66 for the Rio De Flag Bridge replacement.

Here are the specific details for drivers, as written out on ADOT's website:

The following around-the-clock closures on Historic Route 66 (40B) will occur from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10, through 6 a.m. Friday, June 18:

Eastbound travel lanes will be closed at Sitgreaves Street.

Westbound travel lanes will be closed at Humphreys Street.

Detours:



Northbound Historic Route 66 (Milton Avenue) to northbound US 180 (Humphreys Street) traffic will be detoured to east Butler Avenue to north San Francisco Street to access north US 180 (Switzer Canyon Drive).

Southbound US 180 (Humphreys Street) to westbound Historic Route 66 (B40) will be detoured to south Beaver Street to west Butler Avenue.

Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers around the closure.

Drivers on Historic Route 66 (B40) from east Flagstaff can use Switzer Canyon Drive to head north or use Ponderosa Parkway to head south and connect with Butler Avenue to continue west and south. Drivers traveling south on US 180 are encouraged to use Switzer Canyon Drive to Historic Route 66 to bypass construction-related traffic impacts.

