Heading out of town from Sky Harbor? Weekend construction will cause road closures in the area

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans, including continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30) for asphalt removal and work-zone setup as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (near the Deck Park Tunnel) and US 60 will be closed. That includes the ramps to eastbound I-10 from southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), southbound I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and southbound SR 143. The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be open as part of a detour route. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed. Please allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour onto eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound US 60 in Tempe to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.
- Airport Access: Drivers should allow plenty of extra time to travel to Sky Harbor Airport. Airport access will be available by exiting southbound I-17 to northbound 16th Street and using eastbound Buckeye Road. Other airport exits will be available from eastbound Loop 202 and southbound SR 143.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Scottsdale Road and 56th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Pima and Hayden roads also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detours: Local traffic should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Alternate routes include westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Tatum Boulevard or westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to northbound 56th Street or Tatum Boulevard.
- Note: Cave Creek Road closed in both directions at Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30). Local detours will be in place. Drivers also should consider Seventh Street as an alternate route.
- Northbound Loop 303 closed overnight between El Mirage Road and Lone Mountain Parkway in north Peoria from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) for traffic shift to new freeway lanes.
- Detour: Traffic can detour via eastbound Bell Road and northbound 99th Avenue/Lake Pleasant Parkway. Northbound Loop 303 then closed between Happy Valley and Lone Mountain parkways from 7 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30) for traffic shift to new freeway lanes.
- Detour: Traffic can detour on eastbound Happy Valley Parkway and northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach Loop 303. Northbound Loop 303 also narrowed to one lane between Lone Mountain and Lake Pleasant parkways from 7 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30).
- Note: Times subject to adjustment as work progresses over the weekend.
- Friday Restriction: Eastbound I-10 left two lanes closed between Ray Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 27) for center barrier wall repair.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
- Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps (both directions) to eastbound State Route 24 in Mesa closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) for overhead sign work.
- Detour: Consider exiting Loop 202 at Elliot Road and traveling east to reach Ellsworth Road.
- Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.