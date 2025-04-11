Freeway construction in Scottsdale and near Sky Harbor this weekend

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.
On their website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following work zones:
- Southbound Loop 101(Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday (April 13) for freeway widening work. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed.
- Detours: Alternate routes include southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound Loop 101 in Tempe. Drivers also should consider exiting onto southbound Scottsdale Road and using eastbound Shea Boulevard to reconnect with Loop 101.
- Note: Northbound Loop 101 HOV lane also closed this weekend between Shea Boulevard and Bell Road. The northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 14). The northbound Loop 101 frontage road at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will also be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. Sunday (April 13). Detour routes will be in place.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 14) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport and southbound SR 143 also closed.
- Detour: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 starting at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange to reach northbound SR 143. Drivers on Loop 202 can consider using southbound 44th Street to access Sky Harbor Airport.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Gilbert Road in the Southeast Valley closed for two months (until mid-June) starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday (April 11) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project.
- Detours: Consider using the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper or Lindsay roads.
