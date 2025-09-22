Four people, including a child, hurt after crash on Camelback Road east of 67th Avenue

PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, were hurt after a crash in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area on Camelback Road east of 67th Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found six people had been hurt in the crash.

Two women, a man, and a boy were all taken to the hospital. They are all reportedly in stable condition.

Two other people refused transportation to the hospital.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.