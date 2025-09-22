Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four people, including a child, hurt after crash on Camelback Road east of 67th Avenue

Two other people were evaluated by first responders but refused to be taken to the hospital
PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, were hurt after a crash in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area on Camelback Road east of 67th Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found six people had been hurt in the crash.

Two women, a man, and a boy were all taken to the hospital. They are all reportedly in stable condition.

Two other people refused transportation to the hospital.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

