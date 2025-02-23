Four people hurt in early Sunday morning crash near Central Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Four people are hurt after an early Sunday morning crash in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Thomas Road for a reported crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

All told, three men and a woman were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Two of the men are reportedly in critical condition, while the other two people are reportedly in stable condition.

It's not known what caused the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating.